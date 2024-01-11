DEA agent's ID stolen from car, Atlanta PD looking for thief, reward offered

article

The Atlanta Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly broke into a car the day after Christmas and stole identification belonging to an active DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) agent.

APD says they responded to a call about vehicle larceny in the 1300 block of Lorenzo Drive SW at around 3:45 p.m. Dec. 26.

The victim told police that her identification and government credentials had been stolen from her car.

APD notified Homeland Security and the investigation remains highly active and ongoing. They have released a photo of the possible suspect.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $10,000.

