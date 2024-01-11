Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Newton County, Newton County
11
River Flood Warning
until SAT 6:04 PM EST, Oconee County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:24 AM EST, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:30 PM EST, Cobb County, Douglas County
High Wind Warning
from FRI 7:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Gordon County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 9:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 4:00 AM CST until FRI 9:00 PM CST, Cleburne County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Chattooga County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Haralson County, Clay County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 1:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Gordon County

DEA agent's ID stolen from car, Atlanta PD looking for thief, reward offered

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly broke into a car the day after Christmas and stole identification belonging to an active DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) agent.

APD says they responded to a call about vehicle larceny in the 1300 block of Lorenzo Drive SW at around 3:45 p.m. Dec. 26. 

The victim told police that her identification and government credentials had been stolen from her car.

APD notified Homeland Security and the investigation remains highly active and ongoing. They have released a photo of the possible suspect. 

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $10,000.
 