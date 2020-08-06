De-stressing at Atlanta’s Intown Salt Room

Since first opening in 2018, Atlanta’s Intown Salt Room has become a popular place to sit back, relax, and unwind. And owner Carrie Wright knows that now — more than ever — people need a place to let go of stress.

Intown Salt Room, located in Atlanta’s Grant Park neighborhood, is back open after closing down for three months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In case you’ve never been to the studio (or didn’t see it featured on Good Day Atlanta early last year), Wright explains, “The way I describe it is a place you can come in, relax, and catch your breath.” Using the idea of salt therapy to enhance relaxation and meditation, Wright’s studio is filled with thousands of pounds of Himalayan salt, and offers both dry salt therapy and meditation with sound therapy.

Now that Intown Salt Room is back open, Wright says customers won’t really notice major changes. “We staggered our hours,” she says. “So we absolutely make it so when you’re booking a session here, it’s a private session. You’re here in the space, and you’re in your room by yourself, so everything is a private experience.” Wright says cleaning and sanitizing between sessions was already routine at Intown Salt Room.

This month, Intown Salt Room will again start offering sound bath experiences with Danielle Hall, founder of SoundEmbrace. So…what’s a sound bath? Hall explains: “It’s called a sound bath because it feels like the sounds are washing over your body. So you might feel it on one side of your body, versus the other.” The sounds are created by Hall, using quartz crystal bowls, chines, and gongs. “It’s about these long, drawn out tones,” Hall says. “That supports the slowing down of the breath.”

For more information on Intown Salt Room, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning at this unique and relaxing local studio.