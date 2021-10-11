DC Comics announces new Superman is bisexual on National Coming Out Day

Superman’s son, Jon Kent, comes out as as bisexual in the latest issue of the DC comic series, "Superman: Son of Kal-El," DC Comics announced on National Coming Out Day Monday.

For those unfamiliar with the current cannon of DC Comics lore, there are two heroes operating as Superman. One is Clark Kent, who originally debuted in comic books in 1938. The second is his and Lois Lane’s son, Jon Kent. Essentially, Jon spent some time as Superboy before his father recently convinced him to take on the title of Superman as well.

Tom Taylor, the current writer of the DC Comic series, said the newest iteration of the Man of Steel will come out as bisexual in an upcoming issue hitting comic book shelves on Nov. 9.

Taylor posted a drawing of the superhero and his new love interest on social media.

"Today, our #Superman, the strongest superhero on the planet, comes out as bisexual," Taylor wrote.

In the issue, Jon takes after his father, Clark Kent, by being involved in a relationship with an up-and-coming journalist named Jay Nakamura.

"Just like his father before him, Jon Kent has fallen for a reporter," writes the official Twitter account for the Superman comic.

According to an announcement from DC Comics, the two initially became friends when Jon was making an attempt at having a secret identity as a high school student. But in "Superman: Son of Kal-El" number five, the two will share a kiss after Superman becomes mentally and physically burnt out from trying to save everyone he possibly can.

"I've always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I’m very grateful DC and Warner Bros. share this idea," said Taylor. "Superman's symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics."

Advertisement

FOX News contributed to this story.

