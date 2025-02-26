Daycare worker arrested after toddler exposed to cannabis product in Acworth

The Brief A daycare worker, Zyraina Stanice Fu'cia, was arrested and charged with reckless conduct and cruelty to children after a toddler was exposed to a cannabis product. The 20-month-old girl was treated for unusual lethargy at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where a trace of THC was found. Investigators discovered the child accessed the THC product from the worker's pocket at Laugh and Learn Day Care in Kennesaw.



A daycare worker in Acworth has been arrested after investigators say a toddler was exposed to a cannabis product.

The 20-month-old is recovering from the incident.

Zyraina Stanice Fu'cia arrested

What we know:

Zyraina Stanice Fu'cia, 24, of Acworth, was charged with reckless conduct and cruelty to children – 2nd degree.

According to the Acworth Police Department, officers responded to the Wellstar Kennestone Hospital on Feb. 18 after doctors reported a 20-month-old girl had been admitted. The young girl was being treated for "unusual lethargy." During their exam, hospital staff found a trace of THC.

Investigators say they later learned the child got the THC product directly from the worker’s pocket while under her care at the Laugh and Learn Day Care, located at 3030 Cobb Parkway NW in Kennesaw.

Fu'cia was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center but has since been released on a $5,720 bond.

What we don't know:

Fu'cia’s current employment status is not known. FOX 5 has reached out to the company for comment.

It was not immediately clear if she had retained legal representation.

Laugh and Learn Day Care issues

Dig deeper:

Fu’cia is not the first Laugh and Learn employee to face criminal charges.

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning says in February 2024 a staff member aggressively pushed a 2-year-old child down onto a cot when the child did not want to lie down.

Investigators say the employee then dragged the child across the classroom and used scissors to pretend to cut the child’s hair.

The staff member was arrested and charged with cruelty to children, terroristic threats, and battery.

The state fined Laugh and Learn nearly $800 for the incident.

And in December 2023, investigators say a staff member roughly pulled a one-year-old child’s left arm as a form of discipline. The child needed professional medical attention. Laugh and learn received a fine of nearly $500. That employee was not charged.

What you can do:

Anyone with pertinent information is encouraged to contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.