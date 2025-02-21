Dawsonville 7-year-old chasing Formula One dreams on the racetrack

While most kids his age are focused on scoring touchdowns or shooting layups, 7-year-old Luca Valadez is putting the pedal to the metal, chasing his dream of becoming a Formula One driver.

A second-grader from Dawsonville, Luca is already making a name for himself in the world of kart racing. Often reserved off the track, racing has become his true passion, bringing out a confidence that nothing else does.

"He's a very, very shy kid, and this is probably the only thing that brings anything out of him," said his father. "I think he's comfortable in it, and it allows him to be himself and be in control."

A Need for Speed Runs in the Family

The backstory:

Luca’s love for racing runs deep, passed down from generations of motorsports fans. His family has spent years attending NASCAR and Formula racing events, fueling his passion from a young age.

"From the day he was born until he was old enough to walk, we put him in a Power Wheels," his father said. "I modified it to make it faster, and he always just wanted to go faster. I noticed he could control it, even at a young age."

Luca started training at Atlanta Motorsports Park at age five, working under professional instructors. The track has served as a launching pad for young racers like him, helping develop their skills and prepare them for bigger competitions.

"We love to help young karters get acclimated to racing," said an instructor. "Even when we’re not racing, we catch up with them and help them improve."

A Rising Star on the Track

What's next:

Luca has already won five races and collected 13 trophies, but he isn’t stopping there. In 2024, he joined the Isaac Karting Team, training under race car engineer and professional instructor Steve Frank. Later that year, he placed second in the AMP Championship Series in the Kid Karts division.

This year, he’s setting his sights on national-level racing, pushing himself to improve with every lap.

"He tells me all the time, ‘Papa, I’m going to race Formula One. I’m going to make you all kinds of money,’" his father said with a laugh.

While Luca knows every race won’t be a victory, his family is fully behind him, encouraging him to follow his passion.

"I always tell him how much I love him and how proud I am of him," his father said. "As long as he’s safe and having fun, that’s all that matters."

With a family cheering him on and an unstoppable drive, Luca Valadez is on track to make his racing dreams a reality.