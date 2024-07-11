'Welcome home': Wanted man arrested by deputies after summer vacation

article

A trip out of town for summer vacation ended with one man in custody in Dawson County.

When David Sorrells' plane landed, he had a welcoming committee - a group of Dawson County deputies waiting to take him in.

The Dawson County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of Sorrells in handcuffs at the airport.

"Welcome home," the department joked.

Officials say Sorrells had multiple outstanding felony warrants out for his arrest but did not say what he was wanted for.

He's now in custody with an "all-inclusive stay" at the Dawson County Detention Center.