Dawson County deputy arrested for drug distribution and misconduct

The Brief Ethan Blake Taffar, a Dawson County sheriff’s deputy, was arrested for distributing a Schedule II controlled substance and violating his oath as a public officer. The investigation began on March 25 after misconduct allegations surfaced, leading to Taffar being placed on administrative leave and employment termination proceedings initiated. The GBI's investigation is ongoing, and the public is encouraged to provide information through various channels, including a tip line and online submissions.



A Dawson County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested on drug-related charges following an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, authorities said Friday.

Ethan Blake Taffar, 34, of Dawsonville, was arrested April 11 and charged with one count of distribution of a Schedule II controlled substance and one count of violation of oath of a public officer, according to the GBI.

What we know:

The investigation began March 25, after the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate allegations of misconduct involving Taffar. The agency said its agents found evidence that Taffar illegally distributed a Schedule II drug to another person at the end of one of his shifts.

What they're saying:

Taffar, who was a lieutenant in the patrol division, was placed on administrative leave four days earlier, on March 21, after the allegations first surfaced and an internal review was conducted, Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson said in a statement.

"Employment termination proceedings began that same day," Johnson said. "We understand that news like this affects public trust, and we want to ensure our community that we do not take this lightly."

The sheriff added that while the actions of one person do not represent the department as a whole, "we will continue working to uphold the highest standards our community expects and deserves."

What's next:

Taffar was booked into the Dawson County Detention Center following his arrest.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

What you can do:

The GBI said its investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the agency's tip line at 800-597-TIPS (8477), submit information online at gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or use the "See Something, Send Something" mobile app. Anonymous tips are accepted.