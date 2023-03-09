Warrant: Cobb County elementary school teacher accused of drinking at work

article

A Cobb County elementary school teacher is out of a job after officials say she was found to be drinking in the classroom.

Warrants for Jean Warnken accuse her of drinking an alcoholic beverage in the classroom with students at William Milton Davis Elementary School.

In the warrant, police say the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. on March 3 and that the drink was in a "reusable plastic cup with lid and straw".

According to a tweet by the school, Warnken was named William Milton Davis Elementary School's 2020-2021 classified employee of the year.

The Coob County School District responded to the incident saying that Warnken "is no longer working in the District."

"We are fully cooperating with authorities during the investigation," a spokesperson told FOX 5 in a statement. "We expect all employees to serve as professionals and uphold the District's top priority--student safety."

