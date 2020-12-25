Daughter of Douglasville couple killed by COVID-19 determined to save family’s home

It was a tough Christmas for Douglasville resident Yunona Monroe.

"My mom would have been at home cooking for Christmas and we all would be here having fun," she said.

But her mom and dad died just days before Christmas from COVID-19. On top of recovering from the virus herself, she’s asking the community for help saving her home.

"This is my parents’ home and I don't want to lose it because I'll be homeless," Monroe said, hooked up to an oxygen machine as she continues her recovery from the virus.

She said between all three of them being in hospital along with other economic challenges from the pandemic, they fell behind on rent and are now in risk of losing the family home. With the federal moratorium on evictions set to expire at the end of January, she worries about what happens next.

She hopes her family's nightmare could be a cautionary lesson to others.

"I tell everybody you need to be safe, because if you don't, you gonna end up like my parents, or you’re going to end up like me," she said. "And I don't wish this on nobody."

The family just launched a GoFundMe to save Monroe's parent's home. If you'd like to donate, click here.

