Daughter launching community search to help find missing veteran with PTSD

The daughter of a missing veteran with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder is asking the community to help her find her father, Robert Ford.

Catherine Ford is working with a community group to find volunteers to help them search the area for her father, Robert Ford, this Wednesday.

The Sanford Police Department says Robert Ford, 73, has been missing for nine days.

Catherine and a community group launched a website and Facebook page to recruit volunteers to help with the search.

"The little help that we can give, we want to bring him home before Christmas," said Demarkus, who's with the group W.R. Youth. He didn't want to give his last name.

The group hopes to find 100 volunteers to walk around the area. They also plan to use drones to help assist in the search.

Advertisement

"He served our country. He’s what I consider a hero," Demarkus said. "He did what he could do to try and make a difference so it’s only right that we try to do that for him."

According to police, his daughter, Catherine Ford, said that Robert was last seen overnight on Nov. 29, between the hours of 9 p.m. and 8 a.m. He left his residence while Catherine was sleeping. He was reportedly last seen wearing dark-colored shorts, a dark-colored shirt and an unknown color jacket. He is said to have a small beard, hazel eyes, weighs about 160 pounds and is about five-feet, seven-inches tall. He is also without his shoes, phone or ID.

Catherine also said that he has medication that he needs to take too. Robert is a Navy veteran and suffers from PTSD. He takes medication for depression. She says he also often forgets where he is.

Catherine says she is not giving up hope that her father will be found and hopes the community can help her find him.

"He’s my daddy. He’s my best friend," Catherine Ford said. "I would hope that people could continue to have a big heart and if they have the time, that would be amazing."

If you would like to volunteer, you can learn more here. Anyone with information regarding Robert's whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement.