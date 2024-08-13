Daughter of Forsyth councilman found shot on Crawford County road

article

A woman who was found dead on the side of the road last week in Crawford County was the daughter of Forsyth County city councilman Greg Goolsby.

The body of 35-year-old Callie Brooke Goolsby of Bibb County was found Aug. 8, according to Crawford County Sheriff's Office. According to the Monroe County/Macon Reporter, Goolsby was shot to death. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation. At this time, it does not appear any information has been released on a possible suspect.



According to an online obituary, Callie was born in Atlanta and was the daughter of Gregory and Cissi Goolsby. She was a "ray of sunshine" who shared her father's sense of humor and wit. Callie was the mother of one child, a daughter named Bella.

A funeral service was held for Callie on Monday.

Greg Goolsby, who has been a city councilman since 2013, did not release a statement about his daughter's death on social media, but he did change his profile photograph to a photo of what appears to be him with Callie as a young girl. Several community members have left condolences on his Facebook profile.