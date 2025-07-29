Dashcam: 19-year-old arrested after police chase in Gwinnett County

Expand / Collapse search
Published  July 29, 2025 6:17am EDT
Gwinnett County
A chase in Gwinnett County ended with a successful PIT manuever. (Gwinnett County Police Department)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police say they've stopped a suspect linked to an armed robbery in another part of metro Atlanta.

Authorities say the county's network of FLOCK cameras helped track down the wanted 19-year-old.

What we know:

The Gwinnett County Police Department said on July 17, they received information about a suspect vehicle connected with an armed robbery in a neighboring jurisdiction.

The officers reportedly attempted to stop the vehicle after locating it, but say the driver sped away, leading to a chase.

Video posted on the Gwinnett County Police Department's Facebook page showed the officers executing a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle.

"Show me your hands," the officer is heard telling the driver after the successful PIT. "Get out of the car now."

The driver, identified as 19-year-old Samuel Daquilla Medeiros-Santos of Lawrenceville, was taken into custody and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.

 Samuel Daquilla Medeiros-Santos is facing multiple charges. (Gwinnett County Police Department)

He's facing charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and fleeing and attempting to elude police.

The Source: Information for this article was taken from a Facebook video by the Gwinnett County Police Department.

