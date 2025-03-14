Dashcam: Man, woman arrested after high-speed chase near Macon

article

A man wanted for an out-of-state parole violation is in custody after a police chase in Georgia.

Officials say the chase ended in the backyard of a Jones County home on Wednesday.

What we know:

The deputy's dashcam captured the moment that a man tried to run away from law enforcement.

According to the Jones County Sheriff's Office, the situation started when the deputy spotted a vehicle that was swerving across lanes on Joycliff Road.

Instead of stopping, authorities say the driver tried to speed off onto Gray Highway.

At one point during the chase, officials say the deputy spotted the driver throwing a bag from the vehicle.

The chase ended at a home on Crestview Trace after the driver got stuck next to a covered pool in the backyard.

The driver, identified as Christopher Sergeant tried to flee but was quickly taken into custody.

What they're saying:

Deputies say Sergeant and his passenger, identified as Kayla Zarecky, were both taken into custody. The responding deputy discovered that Sergeant was wanted for a parole violation in Ohio.

They say the pair were also found with marijuana, THC oil, and suboxone, a substance that reduces cravings and withdrawal symptoms.

Both face multiple charges and are in custody at the Jones County Jail.