'Darth Vader House' hits Houston market, on sale for $4.3 million

You don’t know the power of the dark side! But for $4.3 million, you most likely will as one massive Houston home just hit the market.



The home, known as "The Darth Vader House," is a contemporary masterpiece that is one not to miss.

Located at 3201 University Boulevard, the over 7,000 square foot home features massive windows, open rooms, four bedrooms, five bathrooms, custom closets and a four car garage.

But it’s what’s outside that’s so awesome! The outside features a near-perfect image of the helmet worn by Darth Vader.

According to TMZ, the home was built by a surgeon back in the early ‘90s and "modeled after the mask of Darth Vader."

