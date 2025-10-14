Daniel Caesar’s surprise Piedmont Park concert shut down

The Brief Singer-songwriter Daniel Caesar’s surprise concert at Piedmont Park was shut down after just two songs. The free pop-up show drew hundreds of fans after being announced only an hour before it began. Police declined to comment on the shutdown, referring questions to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.



A surprise concert in Piedmont Park featuring Canadian singer-songwriter Daniel Caesar ended almost as quickly as it began after authorities shut it down just two songs in.

Caesar, known for his soulful R&B sound, announced the free pop-up show only about an hour before it started on Monday afternoon. The last-minute message quickly spread across social media, drawing hundreds of fans who packed the park’s meadow in anticipation.

Before the performance, Caesar acknowledged the rush, telling the crowd, "Ok, we’re almost home, Atlanta... but we couldn’t do 6:00 because it’s too much traffic."

The performance was part of a string of spontaneous appearances for the Grammy-winning artist, who hosted a similar pop-up concert over the weekend in Houston.

Atlanta police referred all questions about the shutdown to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, which has not yet commented on the brief performance or what prompted the early end.