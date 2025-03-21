Dangerous Tren De Aragua gang member arrested in Georgia

article

The Brief Ricardo Gonzales, a member of the Tren De Aragua gang, was arrested in Cobb County for charges including kidnapping and murder. The arrest was part of a joint operation involving the U.S. Marshals Service, ICE, and Chicago Police, with Gonzales awaiting extradition to Chicago. The U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force has apprehended nearly 47,000 fugitives since its inception in 2003.



A high-ranking member of the Venezuelan street gang, Tren De Aragua, was arrested in Cobb County.

The bust came during a joint operation led by the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the Chicago Police Department.

The backstory:

Ricardo Gonzales, 32, was wanted on an arrest warrant from the Chicago Police Department for kidnapping and is also accused on probable cause of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. Authorities allege Gonzales kidnapped three female victims on Jan. 28, took them to an alley in Chicago, and shot them in the head. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while the third survived and was able to call 911.

Gonzales was booked into a Cobb County jail, where he awaits extradition to Chicago. During his arrest, five additional individuals were taken into custody and transferred to ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations detention facilities.

What they're saying:

"This defendant’s crimes against American women are horrific, and he is exactly the type of Alien Enemy the Trump administration is fighting to remove from this country in order to make America safe again," said Attorney General Pamela Bondi.

"This case is a reflection of the tireless work the U.S. Marshal Service and partnering agencies put in to make sure justice has its day in court," said USMS Acting Director Mark Pittella. "Every arrest contributes to safer communities and demonstrates our unwavering commitment to protecting the public."