'Dangerous' man wanted for murdering ex-girlfriend's boyfriend, sheriff says

article

Cherokee County deputies are searching for a man suspected of shooting and killing the boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office say they have an active warrant for murder out for 24-year-old Brakus Golden of Canton, Georgia.

Deputies report that they responded to a call around 6:15 p.m. Sunday at a home off of King Arthur Drive in Woodstock. At the scene, they found a man shot to death on the sidewalk in front of the home. The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

According to investigators, Golden had a previous relationship with the victim's girlfriend who lived at the home.

Officials are considering Golden armed and dangerous and say he may be in a 2018 Mazda 3 with Georgia tag CSS3950.

If you have any information about where Golden could be, please call 911.