Dalton police investigate deadly arson; suspect killed in Kentucky crash

The Dalton Police Department is investigating a deadly arson that occurred early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Firefighters responded to a home in the 300 block of South Grimes Street around 5:45 a.m. Saturday after reports of a fire. Upon arrival, crews discovered a badly burned body inside the residence. Due to the suspicious nature of the death, the Dalton Police Department, Whitfield County Coroner’s Office and the state fire marshal’s office were called to assist with the investigation.

Police said the victim's identity is being withheld pending confirmation by the medical examiner, though investigators believe they have identified the individual.

While officers were processing the scene, a woman called police to report that her brother had confessed to killing his girlfriend at the house. The woman requested a welfare check for the victim. The brother, a resident of Indiana, was already a suspect in the arson, according to police.

Investigators said the suspect fled the scene in the victim's vehicle. After the car's information was entered into a national database, the suspect was spotted driving in Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police pursued the vehicle until it crashed just south of Lexington, killing the driver.

Dig deeper:

Due to toxic fumes inside the South Grimes Street home, investigators were unable to enter the structure until approximately noon Saturday.

What we don't know:

Police are not releasing the identities of the victim or the suspect until the next of kin have been notified.