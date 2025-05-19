Dalton man fatally shot in possible self-defense incident at Scenic Valley Place

The Brief A 23-year-old Dalton man was shot and killed at Scenic Valley Place apartments, possibly in self-defense, after reportedly attacking an armed man with a knife. The suspected shooter and other individuals were detained and questioned but released without charges, pending further investigation. Police are continuing to investigate the incident, and the identity of the deceased has not been released pending family notification.



A 23-year-old Dalton man was shot and killed early Monday morning in what police say may have been a case of self-defense.

The backstory:

The Dalton Police Department said the shooting occurred shortly before 12:30 a.m. at the Scenic Valley Place apartments off Crawford Street. Officers initially responded to reports of a fight involving a person with a gun who had left the area in a vehicle. Upon arrival, witnesses reported hearing gunfire but did not realize anyone had been hit.

Responding officers found the victim in the parking lot, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Several vehicles matching descriptions from witnesses were stopped nearby, and one was confirmed to be the shooter’s vehicle. The occupants were detained and taken to the Dalton Police Services Center for questioning.

What we know:

According to investigators, preliminary information indicates the victim was brandishing a knife during an altercation and reportedly attacked a man who was armed. That man then shot the victim, possibly in self-defense.

No charges have been filed at this time. After consulting with the district attorney’s office, all individuals involved were released pending further investigation.

What we don't know:

Police have identified and interviewed the suspected shooter but continue to investigate the events leading up to the shooting. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released, pending notification of family.