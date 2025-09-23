Dalton couple arrested for baby's death in car seat in June

The Brief Grayson Pedigo died June 5 after being left in a car seat inside his home. Parents Kirsten Schmitt and Anthony Pedigo charged with murder, child cruelty. Both were arrested without incident Monday.



The parents of a 22-month-old boy are facing murder charges in connection with his death earlier this summer.

What we know:

Authorities said 22-month-old Grayson Pedigo died June 5 after being left unattended and buckled into a car seat inside the family’s home.

Schmitt and Pedigo reportedly told investigators that it was typical for them to belt their son into his car seat and leave him on the floor watching TV while they were home.

Schmitt said that on June 5, she was watching TV with Grayson while Anthony Pedigo was sleeping in the bedroom. She reportedly went into the bedroom to wake up Anthony and when they came out approximately 30 to 40 minutes later, they found the boy unresponsive.

The child's injuries indicated that the seat belt and buckle was around his nexk.

His parents, 26-year-old Kirsten Schmitt and 30-year-old Anthony Pedigo, were arrested without incident and are now charged with second-degree murder and cruelty to children.

The warrants for the couple's arrest were served Monday morning.