Police search of man wanted for Forest Park shooting

article

Forest Park police are searching for a man in connection to a shooting Sunday evening.

DaJuan Bond, 27, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, cruelty to children, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Police said officers were called out just before 10 p.m. to the 4000 block of Waldrop Drive. Police said they found one person injured from a shooting.

The name and condition of the victim have not been released.

Anyone with information on Bond’s whereabouts is asked to call the Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4141 or the Criminal Investigations Division at 404-608-2366.