'Y'all act weird': Dacula middle school teacher tirade caught on camera

Recorded outburst from Dacula Middle School teacher surfaces

Parents in Dacula are outraged and demand action after a middle school teacher was caught on camera going off on her students. The incident was recorded and spread around on social media.

DACULA, Ga. - A video of a Dacula Middle School teacher going off on her students in class has fired parents up.

Friday was a digital learning day for students, so they weren't on campus. Meanwhile, the disturbing recording made its rounds on social media.

The parent of the student who recorded the teacher's tirade during class Thursday shared the video with FOX 5.

"Y'all act weird," the teacher could be heard saying in the video. "Joking and laughing, and it's all funny. But y'all keep that same energy and see me on the street. Keep that same energy. Cause y'all all tough."

Parents expressed outrage after the video was posted online, calling it shocking and disgusting. Others demanded the educator be fired.

"I'm sorry I'm a little different. Maybe I'm too hood, I don't know," the teacher said. "But right now, I don't want y'all talking to me."

The educator could be heard telling the students to take it up with her boss if they had a problem with it.

Dacula Middle School (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Since that video was released, Principal Kimberly Bussey emailed the following statement to parents Friday:

"Yesterday we were alerted about allegations involving inappropriate behavior and language by one of our teachers. We immediately alerted the Gwinnett County Public Schools’ Human Resources Department which launched an investigation. Inappropriate behavior by staff and/or students will not be tolerated. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken as needed upon completion of the investigation."