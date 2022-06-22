Expand / Collapse search

Police search for missing DeKalb County teen

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Da’arian Tucker article

Da’arian Tucker (DeKalb County Police Department)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a missing teen who was reported missing on Wednesday.

DeKalb County police said 13-year-old Da’arian Tucker was last seen in the 3000 block of Orbit Circle in Ellenwood.

Tucker is described by police as being 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing about 115 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the DeKalb County Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.