Cyclists to honor Carlos Moreno with Sugar Pike Road memorial ride

The Brief Witnesses say the driver hit Carlots Moreno, flipped through a fence and tried to flee before being arrested. 42-year-old Lane Keys is charged with vehicular homicide, DUI and reckless driving in Moreno’s death. Cyclists will ride Saturday and install a white ghost bike at the Sugar Pike Road crash site in his honor.



Cyclists from across metro Atlanta plan to ride Saturday morning in memory of 51-year-old Carlos Moreno, a father of four who was killed while biking on Sugar Pike Road in Canton last weekend.

Lane Keys arrested

What we know:

Cherokee County Sheriff’s investigators say Moreno was struck around 5:50 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses said the vehicle hit him, crashed through a fence and flipped multiple times before stopping.

They said the driver got out and tried to run.

Deputies arrested 42-year-old Lane Keys, who is charged with vehicular homicide, DUI and reckless driving.

Carlos Moreno remembered

What they're saying:

Moreno was originally from Spain and quickly earned a nickname from fellow cyclists.

"He was a very strong on his bike and climbing like bulls. So we used to call him El Toro, the bull," said friend Frank Gerdts.

Gerdts said cycling helped Moreno face difficult times.

"He always said, you know, cycling really gave him the strength to really phase those challenges that he had in his life," Gerdts said.

Moreno was a single father who often spoke about his four children.

"The love of his family. He was always proudly talking about his three daughters and his son. That was his life," said Gerdts.

‘Ghost bike’ ride along Sugar Pike Road

What's next:

The memorial ride begins Saturday at 9 a.m. at Antioch Christian Church. Riders from several cycling groups will travel the same stretch of Sugar Pike Road where Moreno was hit. Before the ride, Dave Mathews with BikeFriendlyAtl will place a white "ghost bike" at the crash site.

What you can do:

Friends have set up a GoFundMe to support his children.