71-year-old cyclist killed in Forsyth County crash, driver charged DUI

Deputies have charged a driver with vehicular homicide in the death of a 71-year-old cyclist over the weekend.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office says its investigation began around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday after its 911 center began receiving calls about a crash involving a bicycle at the intersection of Castleberry Road and Kings Common Way.

According to deputies, the cyclist, identified as 71-year-old Victor Godyn of Cumming, was passing through the intersection when he was hit by a 1994 Chevrolet C1500 pickup truck.

Medics pronounced Godyn dead at the scene.

Investigators say the driver, 48-year-old Matthew Molbrook, was driving under the influence of drugs. He has since been charged with vehicular homicide and DUI drugs.

The case remains under investigation.