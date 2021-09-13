Cycling series 'spins' through East Point this weekend

Things move fast in the ATL Airport District; after all, it’s home to the busiest airport in the nation. But air travel isn’t the only way to move within the district’s four cities — and for proof, look no further than a major cycling event happening right now.

Spin the District is an annual cycling event series consisting of a quartet of bicycle races: the Hapeville Crit, the College Park Crit, the East Point Omni, and the Union City Fondo and Gravel Grind. The first two races already happened in August, but the East Point Omni takes place Saturday, Sept. 18 and the Union City Fondo and Gravel Grind is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2.

Created as a way to shed light on the vibrant ATL Airport District, each of Spin the District’s four events not only features a cycling race, but also gears up the visitor experience by including food trucks, live music, bike demos, and other fan experiences and activities.

Saturday’s East Point Omni will happen at the famed Dick Lane Velodrome, the concrete cycling facility with some very steep banking (trust me, we’ve tried it!); along with cheering on the fast-paced cycling, spectators will be able to enjoy live entertainment and craft beer — and admission to the event is free.

For more information on Spin the District, click over to the website for the racing series here — and click the video player to check out our morning at the Dick Lane Velodrome in East Point, getting in a few laps ourselves!

