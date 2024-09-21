Cybersecurity experts warn of surge in fake job scams leveraging AI technology

In brief: Cybersecurity experts note a significant rise in fake job offers, with over 245,500 people scammed last year, and a 25% increase in these scams from 2022 to 2023. Scammers utilize generative AI technology to create convincing fake job listings, contributing to their realism and effectiveness. The increase in scams is partially attributed to the recent surge in layoffs, particularly in the tech sector, with vulnerable individuals aggressively targeted. Scammers often request monetary investment or personal information, leading to substantial financial losses, estimated in the millions according to the FTC. Job seekers are advised to exercise caution with offers that sound too good to be true and to research companies thoroughly before applying or providing personal details.



Cybersecurity experts are sounding the alarm about a rise in fake job offers by scammers.

Experts say the scammers are using generative AI to make these fake job listings sound realistic.

"245,500 people approximately got scammed last year," said cybersecurity strategist for GuidePoint Security, Paul Keener. He added that he's seeing an alarming rise in the number of fake job offer scams, according to newly released reports.

"From 2022 to 2023, there was a 25% increase in these types of scams, the job scams…we're expecting it to go up about the same, if not more, because of the scope and scale of generative AI," Keener said.

Keener says scammers are able to use generative AI to make these fake job offers look very real.

"With generative AI, it makes it very, very simple to create an effective email. All you have to do is put in the prompt. ‘I need a job that says it’d be this type of experience, this type of person and make it sound friendly. Make it sound like it's coming from this type of organization,’ whether it's a financial organization or technical or something along those lines," Keener said.

Another reason for the increase, he says, is the continuing rounds of layoffs, especially in the tech sector.

Those recently laid off, Keener says, are most vulnerable.

"Those in a situation where maybe they don't have enough, they don't have a whole lot of savings in reserve in order to give themselves some time to find an appropriate role, and they need something right now," Keener said.

According to state records, around 6,250 people have been laid off in Georgia this year.

Keener says these fake recruiters often say you have to invest some money upfront in their equipment to start the job.

Losses from these scams often amount to thousands of dollars.

"I think the FTC report is $367 million in losses in ‘22 compared to $491 million in 2023…I imagine it will probably go higher than that this year," Keener said.

If they’re not after your money, Keener says they’re after your personal information.

Which you often need to provide to apply for a job.

"Your address, your bank account, your driver's license number, social, all these things that give them the ability to sell your data," he said.

Keener says even if a job opportunity sounds exciting, if it’s offering much more money than you would expect for your position, it’s likely a scam.

He says that even if someone messages you on LinkedIn about a job, you should thoroughly research the company they're claiming to represent.

If you do fall prey to one of these scams, Keener says to report it to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.