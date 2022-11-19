Hundreds of Forsyth County bikers expected to join annual holiday toy run

Rev up your engines, the 31st Annual Buck Jones Memorial Toy Run is back in town.

On Nov. 20, hundreds of bikers, old and young, are expected to hit the streets of Forsyth County bringing toy donations to local charities for children in need.

This year, the ride is expected to begin at the Cumming Fairgrounds at 1 p.m., and make stops at Veterans Memorial Park in Dawsonville and Lumpkin County High School in Dahlonega. Participants were encouraged to bring three toys--one for each stop.

The toy run was started by Buck Jones back in 1991. Back then, it was just him and a couple of other bikers.

Though Jones passed away 2012, his efforts have grown tenfold. Hundreds of riders are expected to participate this year.

Organizers say all makes of motorcycles are welcome.