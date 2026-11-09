CTR Food Works brings global cuisine to downtown Atlanta

The Brief Ten unique food concepts are open for business inside CTR Food Works, the vibrant food hall located inside the reimagined former CNN Center. Following a May soft launch, the food hall officially opened in June, just in time for Atlanta’s World Cup celebrations. At the center of the food hall is CTR Bar, billed as the largest bar in the state.



From Southern fried chicken to Neapolitan-style pizza to Mexican street food, you can now eat your way around the world without ever leaving downtown Atlanta.

Ten unique food concepts are open for business inside CTR Food Works, the vibrant food hall located inside the reimagined former CNN Center. Following a May soft launch, the food hall officially opened in June, just in time for Atlanta’s World Cup celebrations — which means soccer fans from around the world were among the first to try out the hall’s exciting lineup of vendors.

Among those food concepts are Southern Belle Chicken Co., a fried chicken counter created by Atlanta chef Joey Ward, and The Sparrow, a Szechuan Chinese kitchen from the team behind the restaurant of the same name in Midtown. Visitors will also find Puerto Rican/Cuban/Latin cuisine from La Tropical, raw seafood by Fuzzy’s, and a sandwich showdown (Philly cheesesteak vs. Chicago Italian beef) at Rivalry Beef – also owned by Ward. And in the center of it all is CTR Bar, billed as the largest bar in the state!

CTR Food Works is located at 190 Marietta Street Northwest, and hours are 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sundays through Wednesdays and 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays (although hours at individual kitchens may vary). For a full list of vendors inside, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at CTR Food Works!