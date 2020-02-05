Crook breaks 66-year-old man's leg while robbing him at knifepoint

The Atlanta Police Department is searching for a knife-wielding robber who attacked a 66-year-old man in a shopping center on Campbellton Road.

The man was leaving the grocery store when he said a masked robber carrying a knife came out of nowhere.

"I was going to get groceries, and on my way back, I was stopped by a young man," said the 66-year-old who asked not to be identified for his own safety. "He pulled a knife on me," he said.

He said the thief put the knife up to his chest, pushed him to the ground, and began searching his pockets.

The man says the robber held the knife to him while demanding the pin code for his EBT card. After the man gave him a pin, he says the robber stomped on the man's lower leg so he couldn't chase after him.

The man had to crawl for several minutes to get help. A stranger passing by called 911, and paramedics rushed the man to the hospital.

Advertisement

"I had to crawl about a football field distance to get help," said the man. "That was the most excruciating thing, it took about ten minutes," he said.

He said his tibia and fibula are broken, and he will need to have surgery to be able to walk again.

Atlanta Police arrived on the scene and chased after a man they believed to be the suspect. Officers learned he was not involved in the crime, and at this point, have no suspect description to go on.

Another factor complicating this case: the store where this happened near was boarded up, so there were no working security cameras.

This is a Crime Stoppers case, so you are eligible for a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest. You can anonymously call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. You do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.