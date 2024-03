article

Atlanta Police are looking for a "critically missing" teenager.

Sanijah Lanae Hill, 13, was last seen in the 300 block of Bass Street SW, near Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard and McDaniel Street SW, around 5 a.m. Friday.

She is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. It is not known what she is wearing.

Call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 if you know where she is or you have seen her.