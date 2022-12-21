Critically Missing Adult: Police search for 73-year-old Dunwoody man

Authorities need help locating a 73-year-old man who was last seen on Perimeter Center Place around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Police have since labeled him critically missing.

Authorities said Calvin Engstrom left that location on foot wearing a black windbreaker, black pants, a black baseball cap and white tennis shoes.

Family said the last time they spoke to him was around 7:30 p.m., his phone went to voicemail shortly after.

If you see him or have any information on where he might be, please call 911 immediately.