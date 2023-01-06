article

The Atlanta Police Special Victim’s Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing child, 11-year-old Marlon Williams.

Marlon Williams was last seen around 5:30 pm on January 6, 2023, at a residence in the 400 block of Cleveland Ave. SE.

Marlon is 4’6" and 90 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black Puma hoodie and khaki pants.

If anyone has seen Marlon or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to contact 911 immediately or SVU investigators at 404-546-4260.

