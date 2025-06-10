Crime Stoppers offering a reward after shooting at Atlanta Waffle House

article

The Brief Atlanta Police say a man shot a gun at a Waffle House on Piedmont Road. The shooting happened on May 24. Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.



Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta is offering a reward for tips that help solve a shooting in northeast Atlanta.

What we know:

The Atlanta Police Department says the shooting happened May 24 at the Waffle House in the 2500 block of Piedmont Road.

Now, Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

What we don't know:

Police didn't release much information about the shooting. We don't know if anyone was injured, what time the shooting happened, or what might have led up to the shooting.

There's also no information about the accused shooter. Crime Stoppers just released the photos below on Facebook.

What you can do:

If you have any information, you can call CSGA at 404-577-8477, or you can text "CSGA" to 738477. You can also visit their website or use the P3 Tips app. All tips can be submitted anonymously.