Covington residents on edge after attack on popular walking trail

Some Covington residents are on edge after a violent attack on one of the area's popular walking trails.

Police are searching for two men two attacked a woman on the Cricket Frog Trail at around 8:20 p.m. Monday .

According to investigators, the woman was walking her dog on the trail when the men ambushed her from behind, snatched her gold necklace, and tried to sexually assault her.

"The female was distraught, sitting down, covered in lacerations, upper torso, round her neck her arms. She was bleeding from the mouth," Covington Officer Aaron K. Malcolm said.

Cricket Frog Trail

Two people nearby heard the woman's screams and came to her rescue, by that time the suspects had run off.

A third witnesses told police they saw two people on bikes fleeing south on the trail.

FOX 5 talked to the woman Friday afternoon. She was too shaken to go on camera but shared photos of the injuries she suffered in the vicious attack.

The trail is popular with area residents, many of whom were stunned that violence hit so close to home.

"It's so shocking for it to happen here. So close on the walking trail," resident Earl Davis said,

The woman was treated at an area hospital and released.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from nearby homes and businesses in an effort to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Covington Police.