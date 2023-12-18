Crews repairing water main on Virginia Avenue NE
ATLANTA - Crews with Atlanta Watershed are working on a thirty-inch main in the 600 block of Virginia Avenue NE in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood.
Water service has been temporarily interrupted for 200 hundred homes and 15 hydrants.
A road closure is in effect.
The outage was reported at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 18. At this time, it is unknown how long it will take to make the emergency repairs.
