Crews repairing water main on Virginia Avenue NE

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
ATLANTA - Crews with Atlanta Watershed are working on a thirty-inch main in the 600 block of Virginia Avenue NE in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood.

Water service has been temporarily interrupted for 200 hundred homes and 15 hydrants.

A road closure is in effect.

The outage was reported at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 18. At this time, it is unknown how long it will take to make the emergency repairs.

Click here for watershed outage alerts.

