Crews pull out car found submerged in South Fulton Lake

article

Officials are investigating after a car was found in a South Fulton lake early Thursday morning.

Fire crews were on the scene shortly after 1 a.m. Friday at a lake on Royal South Parkway near Buffington Road.

The top of the car's roof could be seen just above the water of the lake.

Officials say the car was pulled out of the water and no one was inside.

Crews are unsure how the car got into the lake in the first place or to whom it belongs.

If you have any information that could help identify the vehicle, please contact South Fulton police.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE