Crews prep Atlanta Motor Speedway for 'Monster' invasion

The Brief The world-famous Monster Jam returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton this Saturday and Sunday. The two-day event will feature 12 top drivers and trucks and three distinct competitions: Racing, Skills, and Freestyle. Driver Kayla Blood will be behind the wheel of Sparkle Smash, known as the "unicorn on wheels."



Grave Digger. El Toro Loco. Megalodon.

The "Monsters" are back in Atlanta — and as we found out this morning, they’re not afraid of getting dirty on live television!

Monster Jam is taking over Atlanta Motor Speedway this Saturday and Sunday, filling the storied venue with a dozen of the world’s meanest machines — and this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got an exclusive sneak peek at this weekend’s high-flying action. The world-famous monster truck event will feature 12 top drivers and trucks and three distinct competitions: Racing, Skills, and Freestyle. It all happens atop a massive dirt course constructed at Atlanta Motor Speedway, bringing the action to a place that’s already very familiar with roaring engines and pedal-to-the-metal speed.

Among those "playing in the dirt" this weekend will be Kayla Blood, driver of the magical "unicorn on wheels," Sparkle Smash. Blood has been a fixture on the Monster Jam scene since 2016, taking honors including 2022 Donut of the Year and 2023 Extreme Air of the Year. According to her online bio, Blood is proud to serve as an inspiration to young women in the audience at Monster Jam events and describes her driving style as "aggressive." Sparkle Smash fans can also get an up-close look at the truck this afternoon from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the McDonough Texas Roadhouse (101 Southpoint Boulevard).

We were lucky enough to get a one-on-one interview with Kayla Blood this morning at Atlanta Motor Speedway, along with a behind-the-scenes peek at how the Monster Jam course is constructed ahead of the busy weekend. To check it out, click the video player in this article.

Meanwhile, tickets and Pit Party Passes are available for Saturday and Sunday by clicking here.