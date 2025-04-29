Crews investigating early morning fire at NW Atlanta triplex

article

Fire crews have successfully put out the flames at a triplex in Atlanta not far from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Officials say the fire broke out at the home on North Avenue early Tuesday morning.

What we know:

Atlanta Fire Battalion Chief Michael Roman tells FOX 5 that they first received the call about the blaze shortly after 6 a.m.

When crews got to the scene, they found flames shooting from the back of the single-story building.

Officials say one resident was still inside the burning building, but he was able to get out without any injuries.

The aftermath of the fire on North Avenue. (FOX 5)

Fire crews were able to quickly put the flames out, but the building suffered smoke, fire, and water damage.

The neighboring homes were evacuated out of caution, but they were not damaged.

What they're saying:

Resident Alonzo Davis said he was sleeping when the fire broke out and woke up to his neighbor pounding on his door.

"Had it not been for him, we'd probably be inside burning up," he said.

After smelling smoke, Davis and the woman who was staying with him got out of the building safely.

He said that he saw crews break down a door to help get another one of the residents out of the burning home.

What's next:

Fire investigators are now working to learn how the blaze started.

If you have any information that could help, call Atlanta Fire & Rescue.