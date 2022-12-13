5 arrested in Georgia for violent New Jersey home invasion

article

Five Georgia men have been arrested for posing as FBI agents during a violent home invasion in north New Jersey over the summer.

Aaron Perry, 53, of Dunwoody, Ali Muhammad, 33, of Atlanta, Kedrain Burdette, 51, of Marietta, Roderick Carmichael, 50, of Stockbridge, and Taurus Sanchez Boone, 41, of Atlanta, were arrested in Georgia on Tuesday. All five were charged in connection to armed home invasion on July 7 in Cresskill, New Jersey.

According to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, just after 8 p.m., several armed individuals entered a home on Center Street wearing FBI raid jackets. Investigators say multiple gunshots were fired, sending a man to Hackensack University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators say they were eventually able to identify the suspects. Tuesday, the several search and arrest warrants were executed, taking all five suspects into custody with the help of the FBI and local authorities.

Georgia law enforcement and the FBI raided several homes in metro Atlanta, arresting five suspects on Dec. 13, 2022, for a violent home invasion shooting in Creskill, New Jersey on July 7, 2022. (FOX 5)

One of those locations was along Union Road SW at Gramercy SW in South Fulton. FOX 5 was at the scene shortly after they took at least one suspect into custody. Neighborhoods described hearing several loud booms and law enforcement officers from various agencies swarming the normally quiet subdivision. One of the homes had the front windows blown out.

Investigators say several handguns, long guns, and ballistic armor was seized in the raids.

All five were charged with various degrees of attempted murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, conspiracy, aggravated assault, theft, and weapons charges.

There was no word on when the suspects will be extradited back to New Jersey.