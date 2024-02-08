Georgia deputy killed after head-on crash while responding to call

A sheriff’s deputy has died after he hit another car while responding to a call in middle Georgia.

Local news outlets report 40-year-old Crawford County Deputy Timothy Tavarus Rivers was responding to a call to assist another officer on Tuesday when he crossed the center line on a road south of Lizella. Rivers tried to correct his path and hit an oncoming car head-on.

Rivers was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sheriff Lewis Walker said the other driver is being treated for injuries. That driver’s name is being withheld.

Rivers, 40, had run for sheriff in Bibb County in 2016 and was a Macon-Bibb County resident.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will perform an autopsy on his body. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.