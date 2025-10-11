Expand / Collapse search

Crash shuts down part of Georgia 400 in Forsyth County

By
Published  October 11, 2025 5:13pm EDT
Cumming
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Crash in Cumming on GA 400.  (Milton-Omar Williams)

CUMMING, Ga. - A crash shut down part of Georgia 400 in Forsyth County on Saturday, according to a FOX 5 crew driving in the area.

What we know:

The highway was closed near Buford Road in Cumming. GDOT cameras showed officers blocking entrance ramps and diverting traffic onto Buford Highway around 2:30 p.m.

A viewer told FOX 5 he saw what appeared to be a medical evacuation helicopter land near the crash site and then quickly take off.

What's next:

FOX 5 has reached out to multiple law enforcement agencies for more information.

This story is developing.  Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

The Source: Information in this article came from a FOX 5 employee and witnesses who filmed the crash and spoke with a FOX 5 employee. 

CummingNewsTraffic