Crash shuts down part of Georgia 400 in Forsyth County

A crash shut down part of Georgia 400 in Forsyth County on Saturday, according to a FOX 5 crew driving in the area.

What we know:

The highway was closed near Buford Road in Cumming. GDOT cameras showed officers blocking entrance ramps and diverting traffic onto Buford Highway around 2:30 p.m.

A viewer told FOX 5 he saw what appeared to be a medical evacuation helicopter land near the crash site and then quickly take off.

What's next:

FOX 5 has reached out to multiple law enforcement agencies for more information.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.