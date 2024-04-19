Crash involving charter bus, car closes SR515SB in Pickens County

All lanes of SR515 southbound at International South Drive near Highway 108 in Pickens County were closed Friday night after a crash involving two vehicles.

The crash was reported at 9:24 p.m., according to Georgia Department of Transportation. It appears a charter bus belonging to R&W Coach and Bus Company and a car was involved.

A person who answered the phone for R&W said the bus was carrying DeKalb County high school students. They also said that their driver and a student were injured. The driver was transported to an area hospital. The student was treated at the scene by EMS techs.

Georgia State Patrol told FOX 5 that a car turning into a gas station did not yield to the bus.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone in the car was injured.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

