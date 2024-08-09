Vehicle smashes into SW Atlanta pharmacy, police investigating

Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into the front doors of a southwest Atlanta pharmacy early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. at the CBS Pharmacy on the 2200 block of Cascade Road.

FOX 5 cameras arrived at the scene and heard the store's burglary alarm blaring. The front of the business had suffered serious damage, and brick and shards of glass were scattered over the floor. The vehicle involved was no longer at the store.

Investigators were on the scene looking for evidence to determine what led up to the damage.

Officials have not said whether the incident was just a crash or a robbery attempt.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.