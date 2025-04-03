Expand / Collapse search

Crane removal prompts weekend closure of North Avenue in Atlanta

Published  April 3, 2025 8:05pm EDT
Atlanta
The Brief

    • North Avenue NW in Atlanta will be closed to traffic from Friday 7 a.m. until Sunday 6 p.m. for crane removal.
    • Sidewalks on the south side of Northside Drive NW will remain open for pedestrians during the closure.
    • Detour routes are provided for drivers to navigate around the closure, and motorists are encouraged to plan ahead.

ATLANTA - A portion of North Avenue NW in Atlanta will be closed to traffic beginning Friday.

The city is removing a crane from the area, according to the Atlanta Department of Transportation.

What we know:

The closure will impact North Avenue NW between Northside Drive NW and Walnut Street NW. It is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Friday and remain in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday, April 6.

Sidewalks on the south side of Northside Drive NW will remain open for pedestrian use throughout the operation, officials said.

What you can do:

To help drivers navigate around the closure, the following detour routes will be in place:

  • Southbound on Northside Drive NW: Turn right onto Cameron Alexander Blvd, then right onto Walnut Street NW, and left onto North Avenue NW.
  • Westbound on North Avenue NW: Turn left onto Northside Drive NW, then right onto Cameron Alexander Blvd NW, right onto Walnut Street NW, and left onto North Avenue NW.
  • Eastbound on North Avenue NW: Turn right onto Walnut Street NW, then left onto Cameron Alexander Blvd NW, and left onto Northside Drive NW to rejoin North Avenue NW.
  • Northbound on Northside Drive NW: Turn left onto Cameron Alexander Blvd NW, then right onto Walnut Street NW, and left onto North Avenue NW.

What we don't know:

The ATLDOT encourages motorists to plan ahead and use alternate routes during the closure window.

The Source: The Atlanta Department of Transportation provided the details for this article.

