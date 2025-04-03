Crane removal prompts weekend closure of North Avenue in Atlanta

The Brief North Avenue NW in Atlanta will be closed to traffic from Friday 7 a.m. until Sunday 6 p.m. for crane removal. Sidewalks on the south side of Northside Drive NW will remain open for pedestrians during the closure. Detour routes are provided for drivers to navigate around the closure, and motorists are encouraged to plan ahead.



A portion of North Avenue NW in Atlanta will be closed to traffic beginning Friday.

The city is removing a crane from the area, according to the Atlanta Department of Transportation.

What we know:

The closure will impact North Avenue NW between Northside Drive NW and Walnut Street NW. It is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Friday and remain in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday, April 6.

Sidewalks on the south side of Northside Drive NW will remain open for pedestrian use throughout the operation, officials said.

What you can do:

To help drivers navigate around the closure, the following detour routes will be in place:

Southbound on Northside Drive NW : Turn right onto Cameron Alexander Blvd, then right onto Walnut Street NW, and left onto North Avenue NW.

Westbound on North Avenue NW : Turn left onto Northside Drive NW, then right onto Cameron Alexander Blvd NW, right onto Walnut Street NW, and left onto North Avenue NW.

Eastbound on North Avenue NW : Turn right onto Walnut Street NW, then left onto Cameron Alexander Blvd NW, and left onto Northside Drive NW to rejoin North Avenue NW.

Northbound on Northside Drive NW: Turn left onto Cameron Alexander Blvd NW, then right onto Walnut Street NW, and left onto North Avenue NW.

The ATLDOT encourages motorists to plan ahead and use alternate routes during the closure window.