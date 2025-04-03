Crane removal prompts weekend closure of North Avenue in Atlanta
ATLANTA - A portion of North Avenue NW in Atlanta will be closed to traffic beginning Friday.
The city is removing a crane from the area, according to the Atlanta Department of Transportation.
What we know:
The closure will impact North Avenue NW between Northside Drive NW and Walnut Street NW. It is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Friday and remain in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday, April 6.
Sidewalks on the south side of Northside Drive NW will remain open for pedestrian use throughout the operation, officials said.
=
What you can do:
To help drivers navigate around the closure, the following detour routes will be in place:
- Southbound on Northside Drive NW: Turn right onto Cameron Alexander Blvd, then right onto Walnut Street NW, and left onto North Avenue NW.
- Westbound on North Avenue NW: Turn left onto Northside Drive NW, then right onto Cameron Alexander Blvd NW, right onto Walnut Street NW, and left onto North Avenue NW.
- Eastbound on North Avenue NW: Turn right onto Walnut Street NW, then left onto Cameron Alexander Blvd NW, and left onto Northside Drive NW to rejoin North Avenue NW.
- Northbound on Northside Drive NW: Turn left onto Cameron Alexander Blvd NW, then right onto Walnut Street NW, and left onto North Avenue NW.
What we don't know:
The ATLDOT encourages motorists to plan ahead and use alternate routes during the closure window.
The Source: The Atlanta Department of Transportation provided the details for this article.