Coweta deputy uses PIT maneuver to stop alleged drug traffickers during chase

The Brief A Coweta County deputy utilized a PIT maneuver to stop a vehicle traveling over 100 mph during a chase on I-85. When deputies searched the car, they say they found over 20 pounds of marijuana. Two Alabama men in the car were arrested and are now held without bond at the Coweta County Jail.



Two men from Eufaula, Alabama, are being held without bond after a high-speed chase in Coweta County, deputies said.

What we know:

A Coweta County deputy tried to pull over a car on I-85 for a traffic violation on Jan. 29. Video provided by the sheriff’s office shows the car continued driving, attempting to speed away when a pursuit ensued.

At some point during the chase, one of the men in the car allegedly threw a loaded pistol out of the window.

The fleeing car reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour before a deputy did a PIT maneuver at mile marker 27. Dash camera shows the vehicle sliding off the road before coming to rest on the shoulder.

When law enforcement searched the vehicle, they found over 20 pounds of marijuana. When the firearm was recovered, authorities said it had been modified to make it automatic.

The driver and the passenger were both arrested.

The driver, Gregory Terrell McCray, 27, is charged with felony fleeing, attempting to elude and drug trafficking.

The passenger, Desmond Nykee Mitchell, 27, is charged with drug trafficking, tampering with evidence and possession of a machine gun.

Both men are held at the Coweta County Jail without bond.

What we don't know:

Deputies did not say what the initial traffic violation was or why the men were traveling in Georgia.