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Coweta deputy seriously injured after being hit by vehicle on I-85

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Published  March 22, 2026 11:01am EDT
Coweta County
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • A Coweta County deputy is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle this morning. 
    • A person detained in the deputy's patrol vehicle was also injured in the collision. 
    • The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash. 

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A Coweta County deputy is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 85 this morning. 

What we know:

The deputy had pulled over a driver at the 49-mile marker of I-85 South on Sunday when he was struck by a passing vehicle, leaving him with serious injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

A person who had been arrested and was sitting in the deputy’s patrol vehicle also received minor injuries.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash. 

What we don't know:

The injured deputy has not been publicly identified. 

While the deputy remains hospitalized, details of the circumstances that led to the crash have not been released.  

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Coweta County Sheriff's Office. 

Coweta CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews