Coweta deputy seriously injured after being hit by vehicle on I-85
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A Coweta County deputy is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 85 this morning.
What we know:
The deputy had pulled over a driver at the 49-mile marker of I-85 South on Sunday when he was struck by a passing vehicle, leaving him with serious injuries, according to the sheriff's office.
A person who had been arrested and was sitting in the deputy’s patrol vehicle also received minor injuries.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.
What we don't know:
The injured deputy has not been publicly identified.
While the deputy remains hospitalized, details of the circumstances that led to the crash have not been released.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.