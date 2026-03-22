Coweta deputy seriously injured after being hit by vehicle on I-85

The Brief A Coweta County deputy is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle this morning. A person detained in the deputy's patrol vehicle was also injured in the collision. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.



A Coweta County deputy is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 85 this morning.

What we know:

The deputy had pulled over a driver at the 49-mile marker of I-85 South on Sunday when he was struck by a passing vehicle, leaving him with serious injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

A person who had been arrested and was sitting in the deputy’s patrol vehicle also received minor injuries.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.

What we don't know:

The injured deputy has not been publicly identified.

While the deputy remains hospitalized, details of the circumstances that led to the crash have not been released.