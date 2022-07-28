Teen injured after exchanging shots at Coweta County apartments, investigators say

An exchange of gunfire at a Coweta County apartment complex sent one teen to the hospital on Wednesday evening, investigators said.

It happened just after 8 p.m. at the Shenandoah Forest Apartments. Coweta County deputies arrived to find a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken by helicopter to an Atlanta-area hospital.

Investigators believe the shooting started as a dispute and escalated into an exchange of gunshots.

Residents said there has been ongoing violence in the apartment building where this happened. They told FOX 5 they have even kept their children inside because of it.

A description of the shooter was not immediately available.