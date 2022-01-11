Coweta County deputies searching for missing 80-year-old man diagnosed with demetia

article

Law enforcement in Coweta County are searching for an 80-year-old man diagnosed with dementia who hasn't been seen for several hours.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office said Brendan Harrison, who also goes by BJ, was last seen at 10:15 Tuesday morning at an assisted living center on Corinth Road.

He was possibly seen on Millard Farmer Road walking toward Old Corinth Road, officials said.

He was last seen wearing a red Florida Gators hat, red and white plaid shirt, black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Authorities say he's about 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Law enforcement officials are concerned he may be confused.

Anyone who sees Harrison is asked to call 911 or the Coweta County Sheriff's Office at 770-254-3911.

