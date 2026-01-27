Coweta County man facing charges for child exploitation

The Brief A Coweta County man is facing charges after deputies allege he possessed videos that sexually exploited children. Christopher Adams was arrested during a traffic stop on Jan. 13. Adams is currently held at the Coweta County Jail without bond.



A Coweta County man is behind bars after investigators say they found "egregious" explicit videos of children on his phone.

What we know:

Christopher Ryan Adams, 21, was arrested during a traffic stop on Jan. 13, according to deputies. However, an investigation began in fall 2025 when law enforcement received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Adams was booked into the Coweta County Jail the same day of his arrest and charged with two counts of child sexual exploitation.

He remains in custody without bond.

What they're saying:

Coweta County deputies said they found multiple explicit videos of children on Adam's phone and that they were "particularly egregious in nature."

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office seized the phone and is combing through it for additional evidence.

Investigators expect to file additional charges against Adams.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led deputies to pull Adam over on Jan. 13 or what type of additional charges are expected.

Although the investigation started in the fall of 2025, deputies did not explain why an arrest didn't occur until mid-January.